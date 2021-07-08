Laurinburg man given $1 million bond

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested after shooting into his child’s mother’s home on July 2.

Antwone Raheem Easterling, 26, of East Vance Street was arrested Tuesday evening in his home without incident after warrants were obtained for his arrest.

According to a report on the Laurinburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Easterling was believed to have gone to the Pitt Street residence where the mother of his child lived before shooting at the residence approximately six times.

During the shooting, there were five adults and four children in the home. In the shooting, a woman, who was identified as the mother of Easterling’s child, was shot in the shoulder. She was released from a local medical facility.

Easterling was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm in the city limits and going armed to the terror of the public.

He was given a $1 million bond.

