Ducks to float down Lumber River on Sept. 18

LAURINBURG — Once again, the Lumber River will be filled with adopted ducks racing to the finish line for their owners.

The ducks are not real of course, they are rubber ducks that can be purchased through the United Way of Scotland County to help support non-profit agencies within the county.

The duck adoption teams, some of the non-profit partners, will be selling tickets beginning next week.

The race will be held on Sept. 18 and will feature 5,000 rubber ducks racing along the Lumber River to the finish line. The first ducks to enter the winner’s tunnel will win what was described as “some pretty awesome prizes.”

The grand prize is a pre-wired, Lark storage building from Norris Storage & Carports in Laurinburg.

There will also be a kid’s duck dash for children ages 5 to 12 and a kid’s duck pluck for ages 4 and under.

The United Way is also asking residents to enter the Dazzling Duck Contest.

Residents can decorate a 10-inch rubber duck to have the chance to win prizes and bragging rights.

The three categories for the decorating contest are family/individuals, businesses/industry and non-profits/civic groups. Judging will be on the United Way of Scotland County’s Facebook page and winners will be announced prior to the Duck Derby.

Representatives for the United Way were not available at the time of this story.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]