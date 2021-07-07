A savory, sweet meal with pineapple

One of my all-time favorite fruits is pineapple, and yes, I do put pineapple on my pizza … sometimes. So I found an idea for a pineapple chicken skillet for my lunches the other week and boy was it good. The chicken was great because it was savory, sweet and spicy which is a favorite of mine.

Per usual, I didn’t fully follow the directions and I will say my lunch portions looked sad because I should have used more pineapple — but it’s fine.

I also did not chop up a pineapple myself. because while it’s my favorite fruit I cannot cut a pineapple without hurting myself. I sliced my fingers multiple times trying to do it in college, so I’ve given up. I do, however, buy the Dole resealable containers of pineapple which still taste amazing and is what I used on this recipe.

The original recipe also didn’t call for sesame oil or sriracha but like I said I just loosely followed these directions and hoped for the best, which is kind of how I always cook.

This meal was great for my lunches and I paired it with some rice to make sure I had a ’full meal’ but it will definitely be going into my rotation.

***

Ingredients …

The chicken:

2 chicken breasts, butterflied

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of chili powder

15-30 ounces of pineapple, depending on how much you want

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper

The sauce:

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of sriracha

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

Pineapple juice left in the container

***

Directions …

Season the chicken with powders. Heat the olive oil on a larger skillet on medium hit, once the pan is hot add the chicken and cook until golden and almost cooked through.

Move chicken to a plate and add all the sauce ingredients to the pan and stir. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and add chicken and pineapple. Cook until chicken if fully cooked then enjoy.

