Edkins remembered throughout region

The Exchange file photo In this 2019 photo, Brian Edkins led the annual Scotland Motors car giveaway at the high school and announced that then-senior Terrie Douglas had won the car.

LAURINBURG — Once a Scot, always a Scot.

Those were the unanimous feelings of many this week as folks in Scotland, Cumberland and Robeson counties mourned the sudden loss of former Scotland High Principal Brian Edkins.

Edkins passed away suddenly in the early morning hours Tuesday at his home in Lumberton. He was 51.

Edkins had spent more than 25 years in education, serving in the roles of teacher, athletics director, assistant principal and principal at schools in both Scotland County and Cumberland County.

He was the principal at South View High before accepting a job as principal at Scotland High in 2017. He left Scotland High in July 2019 to take a job as principal of Cape Fear High.

Cumberland County

“This is a great loss for the entire Cumberland County community,” said Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. in a Facebook statement. “We will always remember his remarkable contributions to our school system. He was a tremendous educational leader who dedicated his life to serving young people and leading others to do the same.”

Cheyenne Stahnke, a South View graduate and member of the school bowling team when Edkins was principal there, remembered him as a man of his word and a great supporter of the students.

“He was always in my corner no matter what — every bowling match when I felt down on myself, he was there telling me not to give up,” she said. “He was a great dad and a great educator. I can only hope that when I become (an educator), that I’m half the educator he was. Mr. Edkins was always an inspiration for all young people.

“He showed us you can be great at what you do and you can be stern and respected,” she added. “He was adored by many and it’s an unthinkable loss to our community.”

Scotland County

Many in the Scotland County community have been shocked by the news of Edkins passing, including former Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds.

“I was lucky enough to have met Brian Edkins when he began his tenure as principal at Scotland High School, but I’ve been blessed to call him my friend since then,” Bounds said. “To capture Brian’s essence using just a few descriptive words or phrases seems impossible and totally inadequate. He was larger than life and his impact on the many people he encountered will last for generations to come. I will miss my friend, his great stories, his words of encouragement, and his zeal for life. We are all better people for having known him.”

Former Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave said that, like everyone else, he was in shock at hearing the news.

“I think about what a joy it was to have Brian as a principal and what an even greater joy to have Brian as a person working for Scotland County Schools,” Hargrave said. “Brian had a great love for the students he served as well as his staff at Scotland High School. That love was reciprocated by both the students and the staff.

“Brian and I had many conversations during his tenure in Scotland County, most of those conversations revolved around what he wanted to do to celebrate the students of Scotland High School and we always found time to talk about the joys of family,” Hargrave added.

Edkins was known for tirelessly recruiting those in the community he felt would be great teachers, including former sports editor for The Exchange, Amber Staley, who went on to teach English at the high school.

“I had never considered teaching as a career path until I met Brian Edkins,” Staley said. “He always said, with a laugh, that creating relationships with students was 90% of the job and I had already done that through my job at the paper. He knew I was terrified my first few months and he would walk by my classroom to check-in or just listen to a lesson. Each time he would smile, throw a thumbs-up my way and say ‘see, I knew you could do it.’

“I don’t think I ever told him how much I appreciated him taking a chance and allowing me to teach,” she added. “His passion and love for education was infectious and even though he was only at Scotland High School for a brief period of time, I am a better educator for having known him.”

Hundreds of former colleagues, students and friends went to Facebook to share their stories and memories with Edkins, including Laurel Hill Elementary Principal Laura Bailey.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated at the loss of such a great person,” Bailey said. “If you are lucky enough to have a friend like Brian in your life then you are lucky enough. If it weren’t for Brian, I don’t know if I would have survived my first year as a principal. I always knew that I could call him for advice or to vent if I was having a bad day. He never had bad days or he hid them well. I could always count on him to make me laugh and make my problems seem not so bad. Brian wasn’t just the life of the party, he was the life of everything. He was the life of professional development sessions, principal leadership meetings, and Friday nights on the sidelines.”

Edkins’ legacy

left to his son

Edkins’s middle son, Hunter, who is a Scotland High grad and now at UNC-Chapel Hill, also took to Facebook to talk about his dad — adding he plans on following in his footsteps to pursue education and make a meaningful change in students’ lives.

“My dad was my biggest supporter, my first soccer coach, my principal and my main inspiration,” Hunter wrote. “Every day I got to see the impact he had on his students and how long-lasting those impacts were. I would see students want to come back and visit him, my peers would express how much they loved him and, once we moved, missed him … no matter how you knew him … as coach, Mr. Edkins, Hunter’s dad or Brian, I know he and his positivity will follow and be with you all just as it is with me.

“To live with him, he wasn’t without his faults, but he was my dad at the end of the day,” he added.

Some parting

thoughts …

Bailey said she would miss Edkins’ advice, jokes, endless memes and his smile.

“The world was a better place because of you and it doesn’t seem right that you’re gone, but I know your dad was so excited to see you at those Pearly Gates … I have a feeling my dad was waiting for you, too, and thanking you for being such a great friend to me,” she wrote on Facebook. “Rest well, my friend. I will miss you dearly.”

Staley added she’ll always remember what Edkins would say at the conclusion of his end-of-the-day announcements at Scotland High: “And as always, go Scots!”

Funeral arrangements for Edkins have not yet been announced.

