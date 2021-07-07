Storyteller brings stories to life at library

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Eleven-year-old Jaleel McBryde lounged on the floor of the library while he waited for the show to begin.

LAURINBURG — For the first time since the pandemic began, local storyteller Tyris Jones visited the Scotland County Memorial Library on Wednesday to perform before a live crowd. He had been visiting since well before 2013.

Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley said Jones brings stories to life through his animated personality and dramatic overtures to get the audience excited and involved.

“My performances take the audience on a journey into the storytelling world,” said Jones. “I focus on short stories, tall tales and family tradition-type books.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Jones said he performed live on Facebook for two weeks before he was booked for a few other virtual gigs.

“While I still enjoyed performing, there is just something different about being in front of a live audience,” said Jones. “It really is great to be back.”

Before returning to Laurinburg, Jones first visited Greenville, South Carolina, which was his first live performance since February 2020.

“I visited nine community centers while I was there,” said Jones.

After Wednesday’s performance, Jones is scheduled to hold a two-week theater workshop in Laurinburg.

“The workshop will be through the Arts Council,” Jones said. “It starts on July 19.”

The first week of camp will run Monday through Friday and the second will go from Monday through Thursday.

“Thursday will be our final day and we will close with a performance,” said Jones.

Each day will go from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Children ages 6 to 17 years old are welcomed to join the workshop. There is a $50 fee to participate.

For information or to register a child visit the Scotland County Arts Council’s Facebook page and follow the link provided.

