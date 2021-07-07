Courtesy photos

The Scotland County Memorial Library welcomed Bright Star Theatre on Tuesday which performed Aesop’s Fables. The performance was part of the Summer Reading Program and allowed for those children in the audience to interact and participate with the performance. The program is open to children from kindergarten through 12th grade. With the SRP children can win prizes based on the number of minutes a child reads and logs with the prize options being posted on the library’s Facebook and bulletin board.