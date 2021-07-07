LUMBERTON — Former Scotland High School principal Brian Edkins suddenly passed away early Tuesday morning at his home in Lumberton. He was 51.

Edkins spent more than 25 years in education, serving in the roles of teacher, athletics director, assistant principal and principal at schools in both Scotland County and Cumberland County.

He was the principal at South View High before accepting a job as principal at Scotland High. He left Scotland High about two years ago to take a job as principal of Cape Fear High.

