A BOOMIN’ FOURTH

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents lined the streets as the city of Laurinburg lit up the night sky on Sunday to celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States.

“This year was a little different, as it was decided to not open up the school grounds and Pate Stadium for residents to watch the show,” said city of Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.

The majority of the onlookers were gathered alongside Wilkinson Drive and in the parking area of Cross Pointe Church. They could all be seen gathered on the backs of pickup trucks and some had their lawn chairs to sit around and watch the show.

The fire department had two of its engines and several of the volunteer firefighters on standby in case of the event of an emergency, however, McQueen said the show went off without a hitch.

“We didn’t have any problems,” said McQueen. “All the fireworks went boom.”

The fireworks began blasting off and sending cannon-like sounds through the city at 9:15 p.m. and continued until around 9:45 p.m.

The traditional firework show was not held last year during the pandemic, so it was a nice taste of some normalcy, according to some of those who attended.

“I’m just happy to be able to bring the family back out to see the fireworks,” said county resident Brian Thompson.

The city of Laurinburg has been putting on the fireworks show since at least 2003.

