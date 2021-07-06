County keeps a wary eye on Elsa’s path

LAURINBURG — Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to hit Scotland County sometime late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, but fortunately, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist James Danco, it will not be sticking around long.

“The main impact Scotland County will see is heavy rainfall,” said Danco. “Some wind gusts up to 20 to 30 mph are to be expected as well.”

Danco also said even though this storm will move out quickly, there is still a slight chance for isolated tornadoes.

“The chances are higher to the east of Scotland County,” Danco said, “but it is always good to not rule out the possibility and be prepared.”

Residents living in low-lying areas should be prepared to take precautions.

“Even with the storm moving out quickly those in areas near streams, creeks, or other bodies of water that are prone to flooding should keep an eye out and be prepared,” said Danco. “It is also a good idea to have a way to charge your phones and have batteries and radios in the event power does happen to go out for a while.

“These storms can be very unpredictable,” added Danco. “Everyone should be sure to have a way to tune in and get the most current updates so they can be aware of any changes.”

The storm should be gone by Thursday evening, according to Danco.

Although Elsa won’t be staying long, Danco said this is a good opportunity to prepare for future tropical events.

“Residents can prepare by having nonperishable food items, batteries, flashlights and of course any prescriptions they may need,” said Danco. “Now is a good time to make a list of all the items you will need in a major event and begin preparing your hurricane boxes so you are ready.”

