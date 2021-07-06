UNCP announces Chancellor’s and Honors lists for Spring 202

PEMBROKE – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the Chancellor’s list and Honors list for Spring 2021.

Chancellor’s List

To qualify for the Honor’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.7 (out of 4.0) while taking at least 12 semester hours; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.

— Scotland County

Laurel Hill: Chandler Allred, Cassidy Buffington, Alexis High, Jasmine Locklear, Elizabeth McQueen, Victoria Norton, Nicholas Pruitte

Laurinburg: Haden Allen, Cutter Eaves, Nicolette Echevarria, Minh Huy Giang, James Graham, Allen Griggs, Brandon Hodge, Sara Jorgensen, Tam Phan, David Pittman, Molly Tuttle, Timothy White, Grace Ann Wilkinson

Wagram: Melissa Gainey, Kayleigh Locklear, Hailey Outlaw, John Ware

Honors List

Students are eligible for the Honors List if they achieve a minimum semester grade point average of 3.2 while passing at least 12 semester hours of course work; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.

— Scotland County

Gibson: Terry Chavis

Laurel Hill: Austin Outlaw, Kierra Oxendine, Larry Parker, Dylan Williams

Laurinburg: Misty Bullard, Joya Campbell, Maite Easterling, Aaron Gainey, James Graham, Kristen Hunt, Roteshia Jones, John Jorgensen, Kayla Kirkley, Brittany Leviner, Nakiya Locklear, Candice Locklear, Jordan Locklear, Macaela Locklear, Candice Locklear, Latoya Love, Christian Martin, Olivia McCoy, Octavis McLaurin, Kyle Nguyen, Michael Nor, Tallas Oxendine, Miranda Phillips, Justin Ray, Chloe Strickland, Teondra Thomas, Taylor Tyndall

Maxton: Donovan McDowell, Chelsey Oxendine, Halona Sanderson

Wagram: Quinton Covington, Keith Stephens