Train stopped to get car off tracks

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Fire Department had an interesting call Sunday evening.

According to Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, a vehicle had been traveling on King Street when the driver made a wrong turn and ended up stuck on the train tracks.

McQueen added the firefighters made it to the scene and had to call for a train that was headed towards the vehicle to be stopped so the car could be pushed off the tracks.

There were no injuries and the firefighters were able to get the vehicle off the tracks from where it had been stuck in the rocks.

