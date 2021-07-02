Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons caused $1,000 damage to their vehicle by scratching the exterior paint.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Aaron McKenzie, 33, of Dillon Drive was arrested Thursday on a warrant for second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Ahmod Pearson, 21, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Thursday for injury to personal property. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Corey Lowery, 29, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor possession of Xanax. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brittanie Hunt, 29, of Boykin Lane was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — George Israel, 32, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.