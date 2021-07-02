AN ONLINE FORCE

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but at the same time it’s easy for me because I’m a people person and I love just talking to people.” — Clarieana Gillis

LAURINBURG — With only a short time left before she finishes her bachelor’s degree from Full Sail University, a Laurinburg native is already making waves in her career of choice.

Clarieana Gillis is known in the online world as “MzPacman” and has been branding herself since 2016 to break into the industry. The mother of three does everything from modeling to designing logos — and recently began freelancing with My HooD magazine as a writer and publicist.

“People began reaching out to me because of Clubhouse, which is a newer app,” Gillis said. “I was on there basically branding myself and people started picking me up as a personality and people wanted to be in the rooms I was hosting.

“I started generating about 300 people or more in the rooms I was hosting,”she added. “That’s what started it for me and the lady who owns the magazine Miss Kia, reached out to me after being in one of my rooms and she told me she wanted me to be a part of what she was working on.”

Gillis has officially gotten herself branded as MzPacman, LLC, and while it’s been hard work she’s enjoyed it.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but at the same time it’s easy for me because I’m a people person and I love just talking to people,” Gillis said. “So I’m able to reach out and talk to anyone. It’s helped me connect with a lot of people in the industry.”

She’s worked with REEL GOAT, Deniro Farrar, Tigo B, Honcho Did It and many more artists and creators.

“I started off doing my own interviews with MzPacman TV,” Gillis said. “So right now I’m starting to push MzPacman TV where I interview different brands, companies, artists and anyone really trying to develop themselves … it’s just to put the word out and be able to motivate other people who may want to follow in the path you’ve got going on.”

Gillis added for those who are looking to break into the industry or try their hand at branding themselves, not to let people get to them.

“My main thing for those looking to brand themselves is that you can’t let people tell you anything,” Gillis said. “They’ll tell you that you’re doing something wrong but if you feel like you’re doing it the best way you know how then keep your faith in God and keep going. If you continue to listen to people they’ll slow you down so that’s my thing just listen to God. It’s not always that you’ll get support from your hometown but you’ll get support from everywhere.”

Besides having MzPacman TV and freelancing for My HooD, Gillis also hosts a fitness class once a week and has done plenty to give back to the local community and communities across the country.

After Hurricane Matthew. Gillis founded HELPNC, which introduced the idea of volunteering to do the hair of flood victims. Since she is a certified Natural Hair Care specialist, she went to a shelter and did the hair of more than 200 people in a three-day period. She also collected over 500 cases of water for the Flint, Michigan, water crisis several years back.

“I do some of everything, so time management is important to make sure I’m getting everything done,” Gillis said, “Just stay focused, do things one at a time.”

Back when she first started out Gillis didn’t think she’d get to be where she is today.

“I won’t lie, though I knew I had a way with people,” Gillis said. “I don’t treat anyone different and I feel like a lot of people respect that … then just praying, I wouldn’t be where I am without my faith.”

Gillis added she also couldn’t get where she is without the support of her parents, her brother or her children — Rah’Eana, Rasheme and R’leana.

“They keep me motivated to keep doing what I’m doing,” Gillis said. “People can find me on Facebook at MzPacman LBG or on Instagram and Twitter at MzPacman1.”

