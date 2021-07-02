Are there angelsout there? Tell us

LAURINBURG — There’s always someone out there who deserves recognition for their efforts to help others, but maybe the means to make that happen aren’t there. The Laurinburg Exchange wants to give you an opportunity to let the public know who in your life has made a difference.

From now until July 23, The Exchange will accept nominations from the general public for “Angels Among Us.” To submit, look for an ad in the paper with instructions, whether via snail mail or email, or click on the blue banner at the top of www.laurinburgexchange.com.

The magazine will feature not just these “angels” but also some of the charitable organizations in the community.

“Having held numerous community collection drives over the past three years, we know just how giving and charitable Scotland County is,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “We also know how selfless and behind-the-scenes many of our residents can be — but their grace and giving deserves to be recognized. We can only do that if someone nominates them.”

The magazine is scheduled to come out at the end of August, both within the pages of the newspaper and in digital form. This year, The Exchange will host a desert banquet honoring the “angels” — that banquet was cancelled last year due to COVID.

“I think the thing that makes it really special for me is these are just everyday people,” said Regional Publisher Brian Bloom. “These are not firefighters and police officers and ministers and teachers who we know do good every day because that’s their career — these are people who do good because somewhere inside them they realize there’s a need and they can fulfill it.”

It can be a willingness to take someone to the doctor’s office in a pinch or picking up meals for someone who’s home-bound. Past examples of “angel” submissions have included a woman who donated her hair to cancer patients, a woman who volunteered to give horseback riding lessons to children with special needs, another who served meals to those who had recently lost a loved one, and a pastor who mentored prisoners.

“It’s a small thing until it isn’t,” Bloom said. “The ‘angels’ are people that have done things that sometimes had world acclaim and sometimes just impact they block they live on. Who’s to say which one’s more important than the other?”