Tribal chairman delivers his final State of the Tribe Address

MAXTON — The success the Lumbee Tribe has achieved over the past five years has been attributed to one man and that man is not Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., who delivered his final State of Tribe Address on Thursday.

That honor was bestowed upon former Tribal Administrator Leon Jacobs, who was presented a proclamation of recognition, signed by Godwin, during the address, held for the first time at the Adolf Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

“If it wasn’t for Mr. Leon Jacobs, the Lumbee Tribe would not be enjoying housing dollars today,” Godwin said. “He is the man that made that happen, for the Lumbees to be in the right place at the right time.”

In addition to the service Jacobs provided as an administrator, he also served as a confidant, offering advice and words of wisdom in times of need, Godwin said.

“I am very glad that God placed me in positions over the years that could bring some type of comfort and programs to my own tribe,” Jacobs said. “I am glad to be able to have some involvement in day-to-day activities.”

Before the address, audience members heard performances by WarPaint and Charly Lowry, while Alexis Jones delivered her rendition of the National Anthem. Led by Cultural Enrichment Coordinator Reggie Brewer, carrying the Lumbee Tribe Eagle Staff, the Lumbee Warrior Association posted the colors.

Gov. Roy Cooper presented via video a message in which he congratulated Godwin on the past five years and thanked him for a seamless partnership.

“Chairman Godwin has been a critical part of strengthening the Lumbee Tribe’s relationship with the State of North Carolina over the past six years. Whether it’s been hurricane related, pandemic response, housing and other important issues, he has been right there,” Cooper said. “I appreciate you Mr. Chairman.”

During the address, Godwin touted a series of wins achieved over the past five years, the largest being the many grants the tribe has received. The current operating budget is the largest in the tribe’s history, totaling more that $75 million.

“When I came into office the total budget was $17 million,” Godwin said by way of comparison.

The funds come in the form of almost $30 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury, $17 million from the Indian Housing Block Grant program, $4.5 million from IHBG CARES Act, $1.8 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and a series of other grants.

“These money from the U.S. Department of Treasury would not have been possible if we had not cleared up a NAHASDA (Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act) audit inherited from previous administrations,” Godwin said. “Because of this we are now in good standing with Washington, D.C.”

Godwin said the tribal staff is to thank for that.

Since 2016, the tribe’s Housing Department has rehabilitated homes for more than 1,000 tribal families, provided funds to assist 275 Lumbee families in buying their first home, and provided housing assistance to more than Lumbee college students, Godwin said.

Another large success was the continued development of the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Under his leadership, the tribe has incorporated an orchard, opened a public swimming pool and rehabilitated the A.D. Amphitheater, home to the original “Strike at the Wind!”, Godwin said.

While there were many success, Godwin acknowledged the losses, pausing for a moment of silence to honor the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we enter this post-pandemic world, we must be continue to be diligent in protecting each other,” Godwin said. “COVID is still prominent and among us. It is a killer.”

Godwin said when he took office in 2016, he told the Lumbee people to believe.

“Our past years have been difficult, but the future will be better, and through it all I still believe,” Godwin said.

