SC man killed in US 74 wreck Thursday

LUMBERTON — A Thursday morning crash on U.S. 74 involving an SUV and tractor-trailer rig left a 76-year-old South Carolina man dead and a 57-year-old Castle Hayne man hospitalized.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded about 4:11 a.m. to a reported crash near mile marker 194 near Maxton, according to Sgt. M.V. Strickland, of the Highway Patrol.

Thomas Lynn Tschetter, of Indian Island, South Carolina, died after his 2016 Honda SUV, which was stopped in the right eastbound lane, was hit from behind by a 2018 Freightliner operated by Jeffrey Dean Braun, Strickland said.

“The tractor-trailer couldn’t swerve because it was getting passed by a car,” Strickland said.

The vehicle that was traveling beside the tractor-trailer stopped, and a witness told the responding trooper what occurred, the sergeant said.

The tractor-trailer crossed the median and overturned and came to rest on its side blocking westbound traffic, and the SUV came to rest in the roadway blocking eastbound lanes, he said.

Tschetter was pronounced dead at the scene, Strickland said. Braun was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

No hazardous materials were involved in the crash, he said. The postmortem report is pending.

