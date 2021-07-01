LAURINBURG —As Independence Day approaches, many businesses, as well as city and county offices, will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— The county landfill will be closed on Monday.

— County offices will be closed on Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— City offices will be closed on Monday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday and there will be no home or business delivery.

— There will be no federal, state, county or local courts open Monday.

— Students enrolled in Scotland County School’s summer school will not have classes for the week of July 5.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.