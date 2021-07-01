HOPE for renters now available

LAURINBURG — Help for Scotland County residents who may be facing eviction is now available.

Last fall, understanding the critical need of North Carolinians financially impacted by the pandemic, the state established the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program using flexible federal dollars provided by the CARES Act.

“The HOPE Program provides rent and utility assistance to low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to the economic impacts of COVID-19,” said North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency Chief Operating Officer Laura Hogshead. “The program helps prevent evictions and utility disconnections to promote housing stability during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Hogshead, under the first phase of the HOPE Program almost $133 million was awarded through 56,511 rent and utility payments to assist 36,402 families statewide.

“Since opening a second application period on May 17, the HOPE Program has received more than 26,000 applications and issued awards totaling $71.5 million in rent and utility payments to help North Carolina households,” said Hogshead.

The HOPE Program is currently accepting applications in 88 North Carolina counties, including Scotland County.

“Low-income renters are eligible for rent and utility assistance from the HOPE Program,” said Hogshead. “Frequent applicant questions are answered online https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/media/1746/open. Renters financially impacted by the pandemic can apply to the HOPE Program online at WWW.HOPE.NC.GOV or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

To view a program overview which describes eligibility and benefits visit https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/media/1745/open. The steps to the process are detailed online at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program/apply. Payments are made directly to the landlord and utility companies on behalf of the applicant.

Renters who have been on the fence about applying to the HOPE Program should apply now, according to Hogshead.

“The HOPE Program is now averaging 14 days from application to payment, which ensures renters and landlords can get relief quickly,” Hogshead said. “In addition, the federal CDC Eviction Moratorium is in effect through July 31. To protect yourself from eviction, you should follow the instructions linked below to complete the CDC form and provide it to your landlord.”

According to Hogshead, the program has created an outreach toolkit for use by partner agencies and organizations.

“The toolkit is available on the HOPE website and all materials are provided in English and Spanish,” said Hogshead.

