New officers installed

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg installed its new officers for 2021-22 at its regular meeting. The installing officer, Betty Barrett, challenged them to take their leadership roles seriously and to seek new avenues for each member’s involvement in not only our community, but also through the state and international organization. She commended the past officers for the tasks and accomplishments that they completed during 2020-2021 in spite of the difficulties that the pandemic produced. Pictured left to right are the new officers: Ann Steinbrink, treasurer, Linda Simmons, secretary, Aliechia Post, president, Leslie McLaughlin, president-elect, and board of directors: Nancy Reichner, Danny Russell, Sandra Hoffman and Sylvia Stewart. Far right is Betty Barrett, installing officer.