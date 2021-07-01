Prepping for fireworks

“East Coast Pyrotechnics will start setting up mortars around 4 p.m. (Sunday) and we have to have an inspector as well as fire extinguishers on the scene for the entire process. We also have to make sure all the personnel working with the fireworks are wearing the proper protective clothing. Once the show is complete, we have to check all the mortar holders to ensure there are no mortars that did not fire off.” — Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen

LAURINBURG — The ooohs and ahhhs that accompany the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Scotland County are just hours away, but the work to prepare those explodions of color and sound will begin well before folks arrive to view the show.

“East Coast Pyrotechnics out of Catawba, South Carolina, will come to Laurinburg to put on the fireworks show,” said Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “We will have a couple of fire trucks on standby from the very beginning all the way until the very end to ensure fire protection and safety.”

Each show produced by East Coast, according to its website, is an original design created by an East Coast project manager. Prior to each event, the expert project manager will perform a site evaluation to begin the process of designing the most effective display for the venue.

McQueen also said the fireworks will be set up according to the Office of State Fire Marshall guidelines.

“East Coast will start setting up mortars around 4 p.m. (Sunday) and we have to have an inspector as well as fire extinguishers on the scene for the entire process,” said McQueen. “We also have to make sure all the personnel working with the fireworks are wearing the proper protective clothing.

“Once the show is complete, we have to check all the mortar holders to ensure there are no mortars that did not fire off,” McQueen added.

According to McQueen, if there is a mortar that did not fire, it has to be blasted before clean-up can continue.

The annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display will be held Sunday beginning at about 9:15 p.m. However, this year’s celebration will be a bit different.

The fireworks will be lit from the same lot as usual — north of the baseball field — but there will be no facilities open at Scotland High School, including Pate Stadium and the parking lots.

The Fireworks Display is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]