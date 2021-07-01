SCS discusses grants aimed at security

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is hoping to secure federal grants to help improve the school’s environments.

Chief Accountability Officer Michael Riles spoke to the Board of Education about that possibility on Monday during its Committee of the Whole meeting.

“We have completed one grant opportunity and we’re in the initial phases of another,” Riles said. “We have completed the application for the School Violence Prevention Program that is offered through the Department of Justice through the COPS program, community-oriented policing.

“We have partnered with the Sheriff’s Office, city of Laurinburg and emergency services for an estimated about $667,000 opportunity,” he added.

The School Violence Prevention Program focuses on improving school environments and creating a positive learning climate for students through effective school safety interventions. With the grant, SCS would help improve access control, visitor, and emergency management throughout the district.

“With this, we will have access controls to all of our schools and our Central Office facilities including transportation and maintenance,” Riles said. “It would encompass a visitor management software system that would be distributed throughout the district for schools to actually use to manage visitors and student checks out an emergency communication plan.”

Another part of the plan would be to completely renovate the security camera surveillance at the high school. Board member Raymond Hyatt asked about the camera system, adding he thought it had just been redone.

It was explained that there are two different types of cameras at the high school right now, an analog system and a digital system. This would change all the cameras from analog to digital, which will allow for zooming and other aspects with the digital camera are able to do.

The other grant that is in the works is the Emergency Connectivity Fund which is from the FCC. The $7.17 billion program can help schools and libraries provide tools and services to their communities.

”We had the initial interest meeting this past Friday … for the Emergency Connectivity Fund,” Riles said. “That meeting is looking to increase broadband and access for communities that have shown significant need.”

Riles added there will now be an analysis of the need in Scotland County Schools.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]