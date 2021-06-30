Christmas in July kicks off Thursday

LAURINBURG — Santa is coming a little early to Laurinburg this year as the Downtown Advisory Council kicks off Christmas in July on Thursday.

“I am looking forward to everything happening,” said Laurinburg Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “Everything is starting to open back up and this is another way to get people to visit downtown and see what all it has to offer.

“We have also met National Accreditation again and this is another way to continue to build on that and continue our progress,” Walters added.

According to ‘Tis the Season’s Terry Parker, one part of this month-long event is a Christmas ornament scavenger hunt.

“We will have 50 ornaments placed up and down Main Street from Church to Railroad streets in and outside of shops in the historical district,” said Parker.

Parker said residents will be encouraged to hunt for ornaments while in the area.

“If you find an ornament, it is yours to keep,” said Parker. “We are asking that you take a photo and tag #downtownlaurinburg on Facebook when you post it.”

Along with the scavenger hunt, there will also be a Santa photo contest.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone’s funniest Santa photo,” said Parker. “We want you to get creative. Whether you be in your back yard, the beach, the pool, or anywhere take a picture wearing a Santa hat and submit it into our contest by posting it on the Downtown Laurinburg Facebook page.”

Winners of the contest will be chosen by residents voting on the funniest ones on Facebook.

“We are also excited to announce that whenever someone makes a purchase from a participating merchant they can enter their name into the hat to win one of our three prizes,” said Parker.

First prize will include a photo with Santa from Myra Stone Studios, $100 in Chamber bucks, $75 towards a Christmas tree from ‘Tis the Season and a Christmas wreath from ‘Tis the Season. Second place will receive $50 in Chamber dollars as well as $75 towards a Christmas tree from ‘Tis the Season. The third-place winner will get $50 in Chamber dollars.

For information on Christmas in July visit the Downtown Laurinburg Facebook page or its website at downtown.laurinburg.org/events/.

