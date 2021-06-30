Larceny

LAURINBURG — Rainbow 66 Storehouse on Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that a catalytic converter valued at $400 was taken.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s on U.S. 401 Bypass reported to the police department on Tuesday that a welder and drill set valued at $800 was taken from the store. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a Taurus G2C handgun valued at $400 from their residence.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Naquan Williams, 25, of Douglas Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Wilson County. He was given a $1,930 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chad Prevatte, 32, of Biggs Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Tyson, 46, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2,500 bond.