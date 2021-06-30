McCall gives up county board chair seat

“I regret that this action is needed, but it is in the best interest of our board and the county.” — Carol McCall

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair Carol McCall has stepped down from her position, but will, for now, remain a voting board member.

“At this time, due to ongoing medical issues, it is necessary for me to resign my office as chair of the board,” McCall stated in a letter to her fellow board members. “I regret that this action is needed, but it is in the best interest of our board and the county.

“This went into effect on Monday,” stated McCall in the letter. “At some point, upon recommendation from legal counsel, a reorganization of board leadership may be needed.”

Current Vice-Chair Betty Gholston, who said she was surprised and regretful McCall has taken ill, will take over the duties of chair for the immediate future.

“I have found it quite challenging, but luckily I am familiar with the things that are going on and I am part of the Liaison Committee,” said Gholston. “I have also been taking on this role while we have had many budget meetings.”

The Board of Commissioners will meet on July 12 and, at that time, it will decide who takes the role as chair for the rest of McCall’s term, which will be the end of 2021.

“I have not decided if I will pursue the chair at that time or not,” said Gholston. “Carol will still be part of our board and I am looking forward to her health improving. She is a very strong, supporting person and we need her.”

Commissioner Tim Ivey said he wishes McCall all the best.

“I think she is stepping down in the best interest of the board,” said Ivey.

Commissioner McCall did not want to add further comment on the matter at this time. Other commissioners were not available for comment at the time as well, and requests for comment from the county manager’s office were not successful.

McCall was elected chair after Bob Davis left the board in December 2020. She has served as a voting member of the board since 2010 and served a prior term from 2015 to 2017 as board chair. Before her first term as chair, McCall was vice chair from 2012 to 2014 and then again from 2017 until 2020.

