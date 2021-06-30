New principals are named at SCS

Smith Singletary Brigman-Brown

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has announced several principal changes and new hires for the district.

Brent Smith will be taking over as principal at Scotland High School on Aug. 1 after Larry Obeda announced earlier this year he was leaving to serve as principal at Topsail High School.

Smith came to Scotland County in 2015 as principal of Spring Hill Middle School and has been serving as principal at Shaw Academy. During his tenure at Shaw Academy, the school met growth and the graduation rates were at an all-time high.

“I feel honored to have been selected as the next leader of Scotland High School and to work with all staff and students through our new strategic plan,” Smith said. “As a proud member of the Scotland County Schools community, I know how important Scotland High School is for our school system as well as our community and I am humbled and extremely proud to have such an amazing opportunity to lead such a great school.”

Smith has more than 20 years of experience as an educator with 15 of those as a school administrator. He received his undergraduate and graduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, received his Ed.S in educational leadership from East Carolina University and is continuing his studies at East Carolina.

“Principal Smith is well equipped to lead Scotland High School and his experiences in teaching, leadership, operations, and athletics will aid him in serving Scotland County well for years to come,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.

Sycamore Lane

Former Sycamore Lane Assistant Principal Kachina Singletary will be taking over as principal at Sycamore Lane Elementary after the retirement of Fannie Mason this year.

“As I enter my 23rd year in education, I am honored and humbled to become the principal at Sycamore Lane Elementary,” Singletary said. “I have spent the last two years as the principal of Wagram Elementary in a school in which I absolutely loved. However, I am looking forward to returning to Sycamore Lane Elementary, where I was once the assistant principal. I am looking forward to building relationships and creating a culture of academic success and growth with the students, parents, staff, stakeholders and the community. I am so blessed to be a part of such a strategic and student-centered school district and I am excited to support the district’s strategic plan and for the future of Sycamore Lane.”

Singletary has spent most of her career in Scotland County Schools. Before coming to Scotland County, she taught kindergarten in the Winston-Salem Forsyth Public Schools for two years.

“Principal Singletary is a charismatic leader who possesses a keen focus on the whole-child, whole school, whole community model,” LeGrand said. “I am confident she will lead Sycamore Lane Elementary School to higher heights.”

Singletary will begin her role at Sycamore Lane Elementary on Aug. 1.

Wagram Elementary

As Singletary leaves her position at Wagram Elementary, Maxine Brigman-Brown will be taking over for her at the school. Brigman-Brown comes to the district from Montgomery County Schools, where she served as a principal. She will begin her role on Aug. 1.

“I am honored to be selected as the new principal of Wagram Elementary School,” Brigman-Brown said. “I am excited about our partnership and I look forward to serving the students, faculty, and parents of Wagram Elementary School.”

Brigman-Brown previously served Richmond County Schools acting as a teacher and assistant principal in all grade levels. She completed her doctoral studies at Wingate University and holds two masters of business administration degrees in management and finance along with accounting. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Gardner-Webb University.

“Dr. Brown is a proven leader who leads with compassion and get results,” LeGrand said. “Her expertise in parent and community engagement, coupled with student growth and teacher support will support our district with growing greatness.”

Central Office

Beginning on Aug. 1, Victoria Blue will be acting as the new assistant chief finance officer. Blue was approved for the position at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday.

“I am so grateful and thankful for this opportunity,” Blue said. “In my time here I have had the privilege to work in many different areas of finance that will be a benefit and I look forward to serving with excellence in the new role.”

Blue has worked with the Scotland County School System since 2007, beginning as a case manager for the career and technical education department before transitioning to the finance department in 2015. She earned her associates’ degree in office systems from Richmond Community College and earned her bachelors’ in business administration followed by a masters’ in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

“Ms. Blue is an excellent team member and her diverse experiences in finance, combined with her advance education and training will propel the finance department to greatness,” said LeGrand. “Her willingness to go the extra mile for all employees 100% of the time is a reflection of her approach to all tasks.”

