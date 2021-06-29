Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Covington Street reported to the police department on Monday that two vehicles were broken into on the property. Both had been left unsecured but nothing was taken.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morgan Circle reported to the police department on Monday that they notcied their storm door window had been busted, costing an estimated $100 in damages.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Dajsha Jones, 23, of Turnpike Road was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. She was given a $1,000 bond.