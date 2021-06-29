‘Community Fun Day’ attracts nearly 400

LAURINBURG — On Saturday, Barbara Purcell honored her late husband Kenneth in a way that she says exemplified his personality and character by hosting a Community Fun Day for Scotland County residents.

“We are grateful to this community that we have been able to continue to carry on the business as he wanted,” Barbara said. “With this event, we are not only keeping his legacy alive, but sharing with the community as he desired.”

During the event members of the community had many types of entertainment such as inflatable slides, a mask decorating contest, raffles and a free meal.

“We served our patrons fried fish, ribs, hamburgers, franks, baked beans, green beans and slaw,” said Barbara. “Some of the prizes we gave out were TVs, coffeemakers, bicycles, an air fryer and several various smaller items.”

The event also launched the Barbara and Kenneth Purcell Education Foundation. The foundation will grant a qualifying resident support needed to achieve higher education in the areas of mortuary science, entrepreneurship, culinary arts, insurance, or medical certifications or degrees.

“We would like to thank all who came out, I would say we saw anywhere from 300 to 400 residents come through,” said Barbara. “We would also like to thank all of our sponsors such as Nazareth Missionary Church, Scotland Motors, Jones Chapel, Union Grove Baptist, the UPS Store, Bright Hopewell and all the individuals who pitched in to make this event a success. We hope to see them and many more next year.”

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

