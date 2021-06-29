BOE discusses mediation with county

“We want to keep peace and harmony, but we want to do what’s best for the students of Scotland County.” — Rick Singletary

LAURINBURG — After originally canceling the meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education met for its Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday evening.

The board was set to hold the meeting, but then canceled when the Scotland County Board of Commissioners called an emergency meeting about the BOE’s vote for mediation Friday concerning the county’s budgeted funding. When the county called off that meeting, the Board of Education went ahead with its own meeting.

“We wanted to share our concern with the amount that was designated for the school system,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “From that, they said we did need to get together and form a joint meeting … we sent something in consultation with the attorney and Dr. LeGrand and we forwarded a letter to Commissioner Chairperson McCall. Chairperson McCall then had Mr. Patterson respond to that.”

Singletary went on to explain that the board had asked to set up a meeting sometime this week, after Monday, and the commissioners said that they could meet Monday due to things going on the rest of the week.

“Next thing I heard was that they preferred us to have our meeting today,” Singletary said. “This is why I want the public to know why we were going back and forth with canceling the meeting and having another one. From that point, we got a message we asked our attorney to follow up with the county attorney and they had a conversation.”

The attorneys both agreed the two elected boards should wait to meet and putting it off later would be better for everyone.

“We’re going to look into the week of July 12 to find some common day to have that joint meeting,” Singletary said. “Hopefully, by that time, from what Steve Rawson our attorney has shared, he has said maybe between that time we can have a mediator determined so they could come meet with us on July 12.”

The call for mediation came after the county commissioners voted to approve its $46.065 million fiscal year budget — but the decision cut the school system’s funds from a previously agreed on $10.044 million to a lower number of $9.85 million. The cut came as a shock to many on the school board as the board had felt like it was agreed upon during a Liaison Committee meeting with several county commissioners that the school would be getting the $10.044.

This cut concerned the school board because it would mean more, unexpected cuts would have to be done in the district, primarily around teacher pay and benefits.

“We want to keep peace and harmony, but we want to do what’s best for the students of Scotland County,” Singletary said.

