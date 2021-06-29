July 4 holiday celebrations abound throughout the region

LAURINBURG — Independence weekend will explode with activities and color, as Scotland County and the surrounding region will celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

After a year that saw all of the July 4 holiday celebrations get cancelled because of COVID-19, municipalities are using 2021 to bounce back with bigger and better events.

In Laurinburg, the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display will be held Sunday beginning at about 9:15 p.m. However, this year’s celebration will be a bit different.

The fireworks will be lit from the same lot as usual — north of the baseball field — but there will be no facilities open at Scotland High School, including Pate Stadium and the parking lots.

The Fireworks Display will last approximately 30 minutes.

Other festivities

— The Deercroft Community in Laurinburg will host a Fourth of July Weekend for its residents with a Fun Run/Walk on Saturday. Registration opens at 7:45 a.m. with the event starting at 8 a.m. There will also be a parade that begins at 9 a.m. In Sunday, there will be a Flag Golf Tournament (call the Deercroft Golf Pro Shop at 910-369-3107 for details).

— For the second year in a row, The Berry Patch in Ellerbe will host an amazing fireworks show for the community and visitors. The Ellerbe Rescue Squad will be selling hot dogs from 1 to 8 p.m. The fireworks will begin at dark.

— In Hoffman from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at 106 Thompson St., the town will host a DJ, hold basketball games for kids and for adults, allow seniors to play BINGO, will have a water slide and bounce house for kids, will feature a local motorcycle club riding by, and Macedonia Masonic Lodge No. 629 will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. The event is free.

— The Lumbee Regional Development Association has scheduled a Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show for Friday as part of the 52nd annual Lumbee Homecoming, which runs through Saturday. The pyrotechnic show is to begin at 9:30 p.m. at the LRDA Office Complex events field. An outdoor gospel concert is to start at 7:30 p.m., leading up to the fireworks show, at the same location.

— The town of Maxton’s Recreation Commission has scheduled a Fourth of July celebration for Saturday. The event is to start at 2 p.m. and last until dusk. During the event, craft and food vendors will be set up at Beachum Park, located at 303 S. Austin St. in Maxton. The celebration also will feature vendors selling handmade items. Entertainment will include live music and bouncy castles for children. The celebration will end with a fireworks show that starts at sundown.

— The town of Parkton will host a parade and other festivities Saturday on Third Street. The event’s opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. The event is dedicated to the Rev. Kenneth Jenkins for his work in the community. Red Springs and Northern Railroad will give members of the public rides during the event. A car show also be be held, and the parade will start at 11 a.m. Food and craft vendors will be in attendance. Parking is designated at Hatcher’s Chapel AME Zion Church on Church Street.

— A fireworks show in St. Pauls will start after sunset on Sunday at the town’s fire department, located at 585 W. McLean St.

— The town of Red Springs will celebrate the Fourth of July at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Chavis Locklear Recreation Complex, off Industrial Drive. Food vendors, slides and bouncy houses will be part of the celebration. A fireworks show will start about 9 p.m.

— The town of Hope Mills will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday at Hope Mills Park. The display will begin at dusk.

Fort Bragg will hold its annual free July 4 Celebration on Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m. featuring music by Foreigner starting at 8:30 p.m. There will be food, vendors and demonstrations all day. The fireworks will start at about 9:45 p.m.

— The annual Family Fourth Celebration in Lumberton will not be held this year.

