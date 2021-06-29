Community enjoys getting ‘waterlogged’

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Parks and Recreation held its second ‘Waterlogged’ event of the summer on Friday at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex splash pad. A third ‘Waterlogged’ event will be held on July 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. The department has plans to open the splash pad into September with its hours of operation being from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a $2 cost per day. To stay up to date on information about the splash pad or any other Parks and Recreation event visit the website at www.scotlandcounty.org or check the Facebook Page “Scotland County Parks and Recreation.”