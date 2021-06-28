Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of the Scotland Inn reported to the police department on Friday that while in her room she fell asleep and when she woke up a male was in her room. The victim didn’t initially report the incident until she found $92 and a TLC cellphone valued at $30 missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Saturday that her 2013 Acura was broken into and her checkbook and wallet had been removed.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Sunday that she was notified by a billing agency of an outstanding balance and payment but had mailed a check for the bill. Through her bank, the victim found that the check had been altered and cashed at another financial institution for $950.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had fired at her while she was in a rented 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. The estimated damage to the vehicle was $2,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had shot through her sliding glass door when she wasn’t home. The damage was an estimated $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had shot into her apartment. There were no injuries reported and damage was an estimated $500.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Elizabeth Ann Barbon, 25, of Malloy Avenue in Laurel Hill was arrested Friday for failure to appear. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Washington, 29, of Tara Drive was arrested Friday on warrants for simple assault, assault on a female, domestic criminal trespassing and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Ericka Latonya Bethea, 48, of Mills Street was arrested Friday for habitual larceny and served with two outstanding warrants for larceny, one from Richmond County and the other from Moore County. She was given a $11,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Savannah Paige Farris, 24, of Cordova was arrested Friday on a warrant for larceny out of Moore County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Carl Clark, 38, of Hasty road was arrested Friday on a warrant for financial card fraud. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG —Katelyn Peel, 23, of Kiser Road surrendered herself on Sunday for warrants on simple assault and communicating threats. She wasn’t given a bond.