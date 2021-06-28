BOE taking funding issue to a mediator

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will seek mediation when it comes to the funding the Scotland County Board of Commissioners has given the school system for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Friday, where members entered into a closed session before coming into open session and making the motion for mediation, which passed 6-1. Raymond Hyatt was the lone no vote.

The meeting came after the county commissioners voted to approve its $46.065 million fiscal year budget — but the decision cut the school system’s funds from a previously agreed on $10.044 million to a lower number of $9.85 million. The cut came as a shock to many on the school board as the board had felt like it was agreed upon during a Liaison Committee meeting with several county commissioners that the school would be getting the $10.044.

“My concern is how much can we cut when we’re already down to the bare bones, where if it wasn’t for the state supporting us with our summer camps there’s no way Scotland County could go forward with educating our students properly,” said Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks. “The most important thing in our county is the education of our citizens and our children are our citizens, that’s our future. So if we start shortchanging them now, it will be very sad and I don’t like the idea of the fact that we’re going to be doing our students a disservice.”

Board member Summer Woodside added she thought an agreement had been made on the funding back in May, so she was surprised about the final number.

“I thought that as a member of the Liaison Committee we had reached a point of agreement back in May,” Woodside said. “According to our minutes in that May 20 meeting each of the three county commissioners indicated some sort of willingness to go with the $10.044, so to be at this point is really shocking to me.”

Woodside continued by saying that a large part of the local money is used for salaries, benefits and the exceptional children programs through the district.

“Our state only funds a portion of that,” Woodside said. “We have to fill about $2 million of that with local money. I’m just really concerned about where we are right now it’s not where we want to be.”

Board Chair Rick Singletary added his thoughts which included the disappointment that it had gotten to this point.

“I just believe that looking at where we are we’re setting our system back if we continue to cut funding,” said Chair Rick Singletary. “It’s not often where we hear Boards of Education actually give money back to the county as a whole let alone to see the county reach back and get even more … in situations like this everyone really loses and that’s sad. I believe our district will suffer if we can continue on the path that we’re on.”

Singeltary added some information about the funding he believes the public isn’t aware of or doesn’t have the correct information with.

“Some of our local funding goes towards, as Dr. Woodside stated, to pay for teachers in regular classes and the EC program,” Singeltary said. “When the EC program at the state says they will pay for 12% Scotland County has an average of about 19% that difference must be paid through other funds and those are generally through our local funds … also talking about retention of our teachers. Just look at our supplement and we talk about this that we’re in the lower fourth tile group right here in our region. Our teacher’s supplements haven’t received an increase in over 20 years and that’s almost shameful.”

Herman Tyson asked Board Attorney Stephen Rawson about what can be done to resolve this issue.

“If this board decided that the $9.85 million that has been appropriated by the county commissioners is not sufficient to fund a free public school system in Scotland County for the upcoming year then if you chose to go that way we invoke the statute and seek mediation,” Rawson said.

“You don’t file a lawsuit, there’s not a legal process there in terms of filings,” Rawson continued. “You would just vote to say you want to enter the mediation process and that would trigger a requirement that there be a joint meeting between the two boards with a mediator. Either the boards can agree on a mediator or the superior court judge in Scotland County can appoint a mediator who can sit in on that join meeting and the boards can talk this all out.”

Rawson added if the process doesn’t work then there is a second step in mediation where certain members of each system would sit down to try and reach an agreement with the mediator.

“I would just say I want us to invest in our children,” Singletary said. “I say that with a sad heart because I don’t want to see children suffer but I certainly don’t want our commissioners thinking that this board and definitely not myself have any intent on becoming adversarial. That’s not what we’re about and at the end of the day we all make up this county and whatever we do impact is all. We’ve got to come to the understanding that we’re all in this together.”

