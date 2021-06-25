BOE votes for mediation for school budget

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will be filing for mediation to discuss the cut in funds to the school system by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

Earlier this week the County Commissioners voted to approve its $46.065 million fiscal year budget but the decision cut the school systems funds from $10.044 million to a lower number of $9.85 million.

The Liaison Committee which is made up of commissioners and school board members had agreed on $10.044 million, which primarily pays for salaries and benefits to the local educators.

On Friday the school board called an emergency meeting to go into a closed session and decide what the next steps could be. Board Attorney Stephen Rawson explained that if the board felt that the money given was not sufficient enough to fund the school system the board could evoke the statute and seek mediation.

“You don’t file a lawsuit, there’s not a legal process there in terms of filings,” Rawson said. “You would just vote to say you want to enter the mediation process and that would trigger a requirement that you are meeting jointly between the two boards with a mediator. Either the boards can agree on a mediator or the superior court judge in Scotland County can appoint a mediator who can sit in on that join meeting and the boards can talk this all out.”

The board voted 7-1 with Tony Spaulding being the lone no vote.

