Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Murfiled Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that she had purchased a money order on Wednesday at a convenience store on McColl Highway but when she got home on Thursday she couldn’t find the money order.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Tricor Properties reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had damaged a wooden fence surrounding the driveway of a property on Williams Street. The damage was estimated at $300.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had shot into her residence causing damage both to the outside and inside estimated at $1,200 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Johnny Bullard, Jr., 35, of Lakewood Drive in Maxton was arrested Thursday after causing a disterbance at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Officers learned he was wanted out of Robeson County for an order for arrest assault and battery and false imprisonment. He was given a $500 bond.