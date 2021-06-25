Info sought to assist local veterans

LAURINBURG – In an effort to assist needy veterans, Scotland County Veterans’ Services Officer Michael McNey is developing a comprehensive list of companies, organizations and agencies that could donate time and/or materials.

This would be used to point veterans in the right direction for projects such as ramps, house repairs, etc.

“Any time a veteran needs assistance and help with projects for their house, I am not sure where to go, stated Mr.McNey. “I know there are some folks out there that would be willing to help, I just need to hear from them.”

If your business, organization, or agency would be willing to help out Scotland County veterans or for questions, please contact McNey at 910-277-2597.