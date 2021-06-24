ZOOM IN WITH MYRA

Getting to see the world from a different view at photography camp

LAURINBURG —While Myra Stone might be used to having children in front of her camera, next week she’ll be showing them what it’s like on the other side.

Stone has been in the photography business since 2011 and will be partnering with the Arts Council of Scotland County for a photography camp.

“I started because I wanted to capture memories, especially as a parent. because kids grow so fast,” Stone said. “I didn’t want to miss out on the memories and that stemmed into taking photos of my friend’s families. They were telling me it was something I was really good at and it stemmed out to where I’m at today.”

Stone specializes in family photography and is known to hold holiday-themed sessions like pictures with the Easter Bunny or Santa, but has done a variety of work from weddings to commercials.

“My favorite thing about it is getting to know people and capturing those important memories for them that they’ll look back on years from now,” Stone said. “It’s cliche but it’s true, I just love all the people I’ve gotten to work with.”

Stone’s three-day camp will be a hands-on experience for those participating and is open to ages 10 to 18.

“The photography camp is about teaching kids the importance of visual arts,” Stone said. “They’ll learn how to take amazing creative photos with their smartphones or digital cameras along with tips and tricks to capture better images. There are so many amazing activities taking place in our community and I am so excited to be offering this class as a way for kids to get to know the world of photography.”

Those participating will have to sign a form to let them leave the building, as the last day will include a photo walk and scavenger hunt to implement what they learned into their photos.

“I hope through this camp I can help inspire some budding photographers,” Stone said. “There’s a demand for it but if nothing else I hope what they take out of this camp they can use later on in life, whether they want to become bloggers, vloggers. Just understanding photography and how important it is and how it’s used every day in media especially in today’s digital world.”

This isn’t Stone’s first time teaching as she’s taught with the Scotland County Schools CTE Summer Camps and more. However, Stone said she loves getting to teach kids because of their creativity.

“I love seeing the kids getting creative, because it’s a way for me to understand how they view the world,” Stone said. “I’ve taught adult classes too. which is more technical aspects whereas kids are just there to learn to take better photos. The kids are so creative and their motivation is different than what it is for some adults.”

The camp will be Monday through Wednesday at the Storytelling Arts building at 131 S. Main St. in downtown Laurinburg from 2 to 4 p.m. Students must bring their own digital camera, cell phone or iPad and a signed parent permission form is also needed as students will walk around downtown.

The cost is $35, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

