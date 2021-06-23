Waterlogged event set for Friday

LAURINBURG — Youngsters will get a chance to cool off on Friday night with the second 2021 Waterlogged event.

The Scotland County Parks and Recreation event will be held at the Splash Pad at the James L. Morgan Complex from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The event includes other activities for kids other than just the splash pad, such as water slides, lights and music.

“The Waterlogged Event we had in May was great,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “Attendance was great, the kids and families were great and the fun had was off the charts. This event always brings a nice crowd because who doesn’t love to see kids having fun.”

Maley added there will be a surprise for Friday’s event as well, so he encourages everyone to come out to see just what surprise Parks and Recreation will have in store.

“This event provides parents and guardians an opportunity to bring their children to a 100% safe environment where kids can be kids without a care in the world,” Maley said. “All the music is kid-friendly and concessions will also be sold.”

Along with normal concessions, Kona Ice will also be at the event to help kids and parents cool down with shaved ice. The cost is $5 per swimmer but free for parents and guardians.

“I always look forward to this particular event because it’s just so much fun,” Maley said “Also, I often catch myself during the event thinking about how great it is for our department to be able to offer a program that is so culturally diverse. There are always kids in attendance from all walks of life, having a blast together. That’s what it’s all about for us.”

The Splash Pad is open daily until September for those who want to cool off during the hot summer days. Its hours of operation being from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a $2 cost per day.

To stay up to date on information about the splash pad or any other Parks and Recreation event visit the website at www.scotlandcounty.org or check the Facebook Page “Scotland County Parks and Recreation.”

For information, call 910-277-2585.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]