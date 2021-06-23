POSITIVE MESSAGES

LAURINBURG — For the first time in nearly two years, Scotland County Memorial Library held an in-person performance as part of its Summer Reading Program on Wednesday.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” said Jenna Maley, the library’s youth services librarian. “We’re just so glad we can start having these again.”

On Wednesday, Mackie Swails brought his brand of “Bum Ministries” to the two dozen folks who were at the library. It’s a show that Swails has been doing and perfecting for about 25 years.

“My early inspiration came from Red Skelton and Emmett Kelly,” Swails said. “I was always impressed that Skelton’s humor was family friendly, always clean; and I model my own outfit (for the show) after Kelly’s.”

He added that, at an early age, he saw a performance at a church by a “hobo” or “homeless person” who had his whole family there to support him.

“That family aspect really stuck with me,” he said.

Swails’ intention for his shows — which has taken him around the Carolinas, into Georgia and all the way to Plattsburgh, New York — is to bring a positive message to the children and adults who come to see him.

“I hope the kids get the message that they have value and a gift — as well as learn more about Jesus,” he said.

Swails, who had a sidekick in Eric “Billy Max” Luquer and was assisted by his own brother Caleb Swails, brought the children in the audience a message about bullying, as well as several stories about Jesus — all using humor as the basis.

“How many of us would listen to a homeless person about things like the love of Jesus?” Mackie Swails said before the show. “Probably not many, because society just isn’t wired that way. But there probably isn’t a more pure message about Jesus than one coming from someone like that.”

Throughout the performance, the children were given a chance to interact with Mackie Swails and Billy Max — but what they got to do most was laugh.

The program is open to children from kindergarten through 12th grade. With the SRP children can win prizes based on the number of minutes a child reads and logs with the prize options being posted on the library’s Facebook and bulletin board.

Parents can register their children for the event by July 1 in order to be eligible for prizes, but children do not have to be registered with the program to partake in the events.

For information on this program or to learn about other opportunities available, call the Scotland Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]