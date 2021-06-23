County OKs two additional EDC members

LAURINBURG — During the Scotland County Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, Economic Development Corp. Director Mark Ward addressed the members with a request for new EDC Board members.

The board is currently comprised of three county officials and two city officials — Chair Whit Gibson, Vice-Chair Drew Williamson, Carol McCall, Jim Willis and John Alford.

“I am requesting two new members to be added, in addition to the ones already on the EDC Board,” said Ward. “We feel there is a need to have two non-elected citizens to join the board, each of which would serve a two-year term.”

According to Ward, the new members will not be chosen until sometime this fall.

County Manager Kevin Patterson said the current five voting members are required to be elected officials.

“This is a level of accountability back to the people of Scotland County,” said Patterson. “The two additional spots added are specifically not required to be elected officials. The purpose is to add positions that would bring additional subject matter expertise, resources or otherwise increase the total capacity of the board.”

The commissioners unanimously approved Ward’s request.

“We will be letting the public know we are looking for those who would like to serve,” said Ward. “Once we have names of those wanting to join, the new members will be selected by the EDC board members.”

A formal application procedure has not been adopted by the SCEDC board at this time.

“If people are interested in learning more about the SCEDC they can contact me through email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-266-4326,” said Ward.

The SCEDC, according to Patterson, is looking for potential board members that can enhance the county’s ability to compete on a national or global level.

“The new members will be full and active members of the SCEDC board, which will help set policies and guide the actions of the SCEDC in enhancing the business environment of Scotland County to bring additional economic growth,” said Patterson.

Commissioner Tim Ivey, however, voiced his concern about the member qualifications during the meeting on Monday.

“My concern for adding the two new members was that they be required to be residents of Scotland County,” said Ivey. “I don’t see anyone from not within this area being of assistance to the board.

“Why would we want someone from Raleigh, or anywhere else in the state to sit on our board,” Ivey asked. “Mr. Ward explained the EDC board did not exclude non-residents from being appointed. This is a concern to me, as well as the process to pick someone that can be of assistance to the board.”

There was no indicatiuon that either of the positions would be given to someone outside Scotland County.

