Cooking up for CTE Family Night

LAURINBURG — Dozens of people filled the culinary classrooms at Scotland High on Tuesday night during the third CTE Family Night.

Speakers from local restaurants and the culinary program for the career and technical education at the high school provided students and parents alike with information on the food industry. The participants also broke out into small groups learning how to make healthy smoothies, salmon with fruit salsa, calzones and pizza plus a cake-decorating class.

“Scotland County Schools have been excited to host our CTE Family Nights and it’s given us an opportunity to show our students and our families what our career and technical education program has to offer,” said CTE Director Jonathan McRae. “It’s also shown the connection shown between our local business and industry and each week it’s gotten bigger and better so we’re looking forward to our final three.”

Janet Manning taught the students and families about making healthy smoothies which included fruit, orange juice, yogurt, and sweetener.

“It’s been exciting for me to do this because I wanted them to like the smoothies and to show them what some of the options the high school has for them when they get here,” Manning said. “It’s been a joy so far this summer getting to work with the kids and teaching them new things.”

One of the students participating was a rising South Johnson Elementary fifth-grader Renea Bennon was excited about getting to be in the high school.

“It’s been really fun and everyone here has been super nice,” Bennon said. “I like cooking because you get to eat it afterward.”

There will be three more CTE Family Night events including technology night on June 29, construction night on July 13 and digital marketing night on July 20. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning in the media center at Scotland High School with dinner provided.

For information, contact McRae at Scotland High School or email him at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]