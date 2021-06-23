Day care bus involved in hit-and-run

LAURINBURG — A day care bus was involved in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, the bus was transporting 10 youth and was traveling east on McKay Street when a 2017 Nissan stopped at the stop sign on First Street.

The Nissan then pulled into the intersection and struck the bus on the left side before leaving the scene, traveling south on First Street.

The driver of the Nissan was later found and identified as a 17-year-old female. She was given a citation for hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident and a yield violation.

According to Young, there were no injuries reported on the scene.

However, Scotland Health Care System posted on its Facebook page that seven children were brought into the emergency room at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

The post stated that two of the children were treated and released quickly while the other five were receiving additional observation and treatment, but were expected to be released with only minor injuries.

There was no other information available about the accident.

