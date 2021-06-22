Biscuitville officially open

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Biscuitville in Laurinburg is officially open and celebrated its first day with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday. During its opening the restaurant benefited Scotland Community Health Clinic, a local non-profit organization that provides free primary medical care and prescription assistance to uninsured and financially challenged adult residents in Scotland County. The location sits at 1312 S. Main St. and will be open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday to Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.