Church officials remain unsure

if it will be repaired or replaced

GIBSON — Motorists traveling along Main Street in the quiet community of Gibson may be doing a double-take as they pass by St. John Methodist Church.

The church’s large, iconic steeple is no longer reaching toward the heavens. Instead, it has been laid to rest on the ground in front of the building and pointing away from the street.

According to Pastor Rufus Butner, the future of the structure is up in the air … more than the steeple is right now.

“We are going to do something for sure,” said Butner. “We are waiting to see if it will be better to repair the one we have or if we will be replacing it.”

The steeple was taken down recently after being inspected due to wind damage over the years.

“Once we were up there, we realized it also had leaks that had to be dealt with,” said Butner.

Church member Margie Whitlock said, to her, the steeple is like a beacon.

“Our congregation is one of the oldest ones in the area,” said Whitlock. “The steeple is a reminder of what the church is about and a reminder that everyone is welcome.”

Whitlock also said she is looking forward to driving back past the church and seeing it back in its rightful place.

“I encourage anyone who has not seen it at night before, to take a drive once it is back up,” said Whitlock. “It is truly beautiful shining in the lights around the church. It is also a reminder that anyone is welcome and we hope they will join us.”

According to church member Jake Coughenour, he is hopeful the steeple will be back up towering over the churchyard before long.

“I don’t have an exact timeframe, but I am hopeful that I will be able to repair it,” said Coughenour. “It is made up of four sections and I believe I can fix the bottom section which has the crack in it, but I have to replace the roof first.”

Coughenour also said the steeple was taken down last Wednesday by a company out of Clinton.

St. John Methodist Church is located at 6040 Main St. in Gibson. In-person services will reconvene on July 4.

“I am looking forward to being back in the sanctuary with our church family,” said Whitlock. “We have been out since last March and it will be a great blessing to be back.”

