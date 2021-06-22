Rotary official: ‘It was a very tough year’

LAURINBURG — Connections was the key word on Tuesday when Rotary District 7730 Gov. Dawn Rochelle visited the local Rotary Club.

But first, she had plenty to say about the past 16 months.

“This has certainly been a time — it was a very tough year weathering this storm,” Rochelle said about the coronavirus pandemic. “But this district has done real well during this challenging time. We have shown our tenacity.

“Overall, our membership continued to grow during the past year,” she added. “But while we should celebrate that, we should also take a moment to honor those who got it all started here (in 1925).”

Rochelle, whose term as district governor will end in eight days, told the local Rotarians that many things — people and businesses and organizations — have come and gone since 1925, “yet here you are, still an active and vibrant group in Laurinburg.”

A big part of the reason is that being a Rotarian, she said, creates connections that last a lifetime.

“Being a Rotary member gives each of you a Rolodex at your fingertips,” she said. “And those connections are global.”

Rochelle spent time praising some of the accomplishments of Rotary around the work, including eradicating polio in Africa and getting an oxygen plant in India.

“Whether you gave directly to either of these things, being a Rotarian makes you a part of it,” she said. “We are a global district, with 20 countries represented.”

Rochelle added that the creation of new clubs continued to take place over the past year, despite the pandemic, and some of those new clubs are cause-based in an effort to focus on such issues as ending child abuse, human trafficking and others.

She also said that Rotary offers more scholarships than any other organization in the world.

“Our world needs organizations like Rotary,” Rochelle said. “And being a Rotarian is the legs to our legacy.”

Although there is a lot of positive work being done worldwide under the umbrella of Rotary International, Rochelle said there are many opportunities domestically — like hunger, child abuse, human trafficking, opioid abuse — that are also drawing the attention of Rotarians.

“There are many opportunities to help that we leave on the table, but I will continue to help on all of those areas and more,” she said.

