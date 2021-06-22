County gives OK to $46 million budget

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday created a myriad of perceptions and emotions as board members finalized and voted to approve the upcoming $46.065 million fiscal year budget.

The finalized 2021-22 budget keeps the tax rate at $1 per $100 valuation with no changes to county fees.

On the plus side, that budget gave the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office an 11.2% raise for its officers and jailers; on the negative side, the local school system took right at a half-million-dollar hit to its allocated money.

“I am excited,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey told WLNC. “It has been a long time, seven years since we have gotten a raise other than the cost of living. I appreciate everything the commissioners have done. I would have loved to see the 15% but 11.2% is still a win.

“Our employees will be excited and this will certainly raise morale,” added Kersey.

According to Commissioner Whit Gibson, working on and approving each year’s budget is one of the most important things the commissioners do.

“When we approve a budget, we have the ability to address areas that are in need of our attention,” said Gibson. “One of those issues is losing employees due to us not being competitive with our salaries. Being able to give this pay increase (to deputies) helps us to move forward as well as keep the employees we have.”

While Kersey may be celebrating, others are concerned about the effect the budget cut will have on the school system, its employees and the students.

Reaction to school cut

“My main frustration is, as the Liaison Committee left our meeting we knew the number that would be proposed was $9.9 million, with $10.44 million being what the school system preferred,” said County Commissioner Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, who previously spent time on the school board. “However, while I was in support of this ,my fellow commissioners on the Liaison Committee were not in favor of the higher number and I knew most commissioners would not be either.”

Gibson went on to say he was not prepared or expecting the lower number and he is disappointed in the outcome.

“I understand that it does not seem like a big difference, but the issue is not just the amount, but it also brings to question the transparency between the Liaison Committee and the commissioners,” said Gibson. “There was no public discussion about the change and it suggested other conversations had been had, which some commissioners such as myself were not privy to.”

The Sheriff’s Office raise was well deserved, according to Darrel Gibson. However, he also said it should not be at the loss of the school system.

“While I support the pay raise 100%,” Darrel Gibson said, “during the last meeting Sheriff Kersey was asking for a 15% raise. The last conversation I was a part of discussed giving them an initial 2% and then later giving them a 5.5% raise. This would have equaled out to 7.5%, which is half of what was being asked for. Somewhere between then and now, that changed.

“Again, while I agree they deserve a raise, those raises are being given off the backs of our children and the decrease in money does not leave room for our schools to grow,” added Darrel Gibson.

BOE’s reaction

From the Scotland County School Board’s side of things, Board Chair Rick Singletary said he’s disappointed.

“We’re meeting as a board on Monday and we will discuss the preliminary budget since we haven’t received anything official from the county commissioners yet,” Singletary said. “But we’re very disappointed about this because of our meetings through the Liaison Committee, the school board first asked for $10.150 million and the county came back at just above $9 million. So we decided to meet in the middle at $10.44 million.”

Singletary added this number wasn’t meant to be a number the school system would continue to get in the future but rather something to hold the school system until the school floor formula could be figured out.

“The key part with that is that we decided this year would be a holding number,” Singletary said. “Since no one seems to know the funding formula we wanted to get with the state for next year’s budget and get the formula together for next year. So it was just supposed to be a holding year but we’ll just have to see what action can be done and what the next steps are going to be for us.”

Senior Writer Katelin Gandee contributed to this story.