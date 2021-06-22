Habitat’s annual Bike to Build set to get rolling on Saturday

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t have an expensive bike like some of the others, but if you just ride around your neighborhood you can do this ride. Plus it’s something you can do with your pre-teens and teens as a family event.” — Chris Carpenter

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will be full of bike riders on Saturday for Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County’s 18th annual Bike to Build.

Registration for the event is still ongoing and will continue until about 8 a.m. on Saturday. Bikers will be able to choose from four routes — which are a 9-mile, an 18-mile, a 31-mile and a 62-mile.

“We’re excited that we’re able to hold this event again this year after having to take last year off,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “We are having it about a month and a half later than we usually do because we were waiting to hear what the governor had to say. But we’re excited about it because this isn’t just something for Habitat, it’s something good for the whole county.”

Carpenter added there are people coming to the event from out of state as well including from Georiga and Virginia. In total Carpenter expects about 75 riders to participate in the Saturday event but encourages everyone even those who are unsure to come out.

“I tell people all the time that the short ride, which is 9 miles, only takes about an hour to an hour and a half,” Carpenter said. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t have an expensive bike like some of the others, but if you just ride around your neighborhood you can do this ride. Plus it’s something you can do with your pre-teens and teens as a family event.”

Throughout the county there will be seven stops for riders to take a break at that will offer first-aid, snacks and water. There will also be riders going along the event to help bikers who may have a flat tire, need first-aid or can’t complete the race to make sure they’re cared for.

The ride will begin and end at Jerry’s Deli and Grill. The restaurant will also be providing lunch to all of the riders. Those interested in signing up will have to pay the $25 registration fee which also comes with a free t-shirt. To register go to biketobuild.org.

For information on Bike to Build or any other projects Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has to offer, call 910-276-3395. Residents can also visit the Habitat Restore located at 12340 McColl Road. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]