South Johnson open house to be rescheduled

LAURINBURG — The open house for South Johnson that was originally set for Tuesday evening was canceled and will be rescheduled.

The event was meant to welcome the community into the new school and have an unveiling of the portraits of I. Ellis Johnson and Walter Thomas Gilmore, who served as principals of the schools at I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland elementary.

The open house was meant to happen when the school first opened in the fall of 2020, but due to COVID-19 it was pushed back.

According to a call from Scotland County Schools to parents and teachers, the postponing of the event was due to material delays.

At this time there is no reschedule date, but the Scotland County Board of Education will talk about the event during its Monday Committee of the Whole meeting.

That meeting will take place in the A.B. Gibson building at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. There is limited seating, however, to honor social distancing requirements and the meeting will also be livestreamed. The Livestream link can be found on the Scotland County School’s website.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].