Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Turnpike Road on Thursday reported that someone had entered his residence and removed a green 2020 JBLC moped valued at $1,000.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that a male entered the store and asked for cigarettes. When the clerk retrieved the items the male asked for more. When the clerk turned to get the additional items the male left the store with Old English Beer and four packs of cigarettes valued at $18. The male was seen leaving in a silver sedan.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Coble Drive reported to the police department on Friday that when she was unpacking boxes from a recent move she found items missing. She told officers that during the move she found a moving employee going through boxes in her attic and suspected they stole the items. The missing items are silverware valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rockingham reported to the police department on Friday that on June 13 her child’s father had stolen her 2003 Honda Civic valued at $3,500.

LAURINBURG — Lux Mails on U.S. 401 reported to the police department on Friday that a female entered the business and had her nails done. The female then complained about the service and left without paying the $55 for the nails. The female left in a blue Honda Accord with a South Carolina license plate.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 39-year-old resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons removed money from her bank account by using the CashApp.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurin Lane reported to the police department on Thursday that he received an ETrade Financial checkbook in his name when he did not open an account with them.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons shot into her residence. There was an estimated $200 damage to the front door. The victim told officers that the suspect was in a white pickup truck.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Earl Bennett, 33, of Charlotte was arrested Thursday on a warrant out of Gaston County for failure to appear for simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding and no operator’s license. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — David Keith Blackwell, 24, of Walters Road in Laurel Hill was arrested Friday on warrants for threatening phone calls, stalking, domestic criminal trespassing and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Tamar Crumpton, 26, of Charlotte Street, was arrested Friday for an order for arrest for assault, disorderly conduct, communicating threats, open container, second-degree trespassing and first-degree trespassing. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Deangelo Donte Cummings, 32, of Elliot Drive was arrested Friday for failure to appear for injury to real property. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG —Laquan O’Tay Walton, 38, of Danville, Virginia, was arrested Saturday on warrants for assault on a female and communicating threats. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Love, 28, of Creed Road was arrested Friday for an order for arrest for violation of a court order. He was given a $2,000 bond.