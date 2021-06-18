EDC hopes to change board from five to seven

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation’s board could be looking different than it has in the past.

EDC Director Mark Ward spoke to the Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday about the changes in the bylaws for the board and how that could help bring a more balanced look to the board.

“The biggest change we’re wanting to make and the real reason we’re coming to you is that we had a meeting with several other nonprofits and economic development cooperations from other counties and the big thing that stood out to us that we could possibly add was we needed private citizen input in our cooperation,” Ward said. “Currently, right now our cooperation is comprised of two elected officials from the city, three elected officials from the county and those are it — that’s our voting members.”

The other non-voting members of the cooperation are either city or county employees, which can sometimes lead to issues.

“That’s good and bad,” Ward said. “It’s good because we abide by the same rules and guidelines that y’all have to abide by when it comes to spending money and doing budgetary concerns but it’s also negative because the government isn’t always the best person to make business decisions. That’s just being totally honest.”

The bylaw change states that the current elected members of the board would appoint two members to serve, creating a seven-member board. One seat would serve one year while the other would be on a two-year rotation. Ward did add it’s more than likely whoever is chosen on the one-year term will be asked to serve a three-year term so they’re not serving one year, to begin with, and so that the appointments are staggered.

“Terms limits are not in there,” Ward said. “They serve at the discretion of the current EDC board.”

The original idea for recruiting these members was that the current board would come up with names of people they felt would be a great fit for the board. However, it was asked what happened if those people were not interested.

The council did approve the change of the bylaws with the recommendation that there be an application process for the new seats.

Ward will be taking the bylaw changes to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].