City’s bikepath plan needs public input

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg is working to develop acity-wide bikepath plan.

The 2022 bike plan currently has an advisory committee that is working on getting data but Community Development Director Michael Mandeville added that local residents are encouraged to give their opinions for the project.

“On bikelaurinburg.com there is a survey for people to take and this is going to help our consultants on what’s needed,” Mandeville said. “There’s also an interactive map that citizens can go on to identify destinations, problem areas, just any type of areas where people ride, where they might ride any of that.”

The bikepath plan is asking for the opinions from local residents as part of the study to learn about the conditions for biking across Laurinburg and be able to provide recommendations to improve those conditions.

According to the website, the planning process will assess not just the conditions of the road but will also work on programs to make biking more desirable and the finished plan will recognize the crucial role that biking can play in creating an attractive, accessible, safe and healthy city.

The city is also asking for those with pictures of people biking or walking around Laurinburg to submit them as well to [email protected]

There will also be a virtual public workshop on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as a way for residents to share their opinions and ideas for the bike plan.

“I encourage anybody to go take a look at the website, take the survey, look at the map because they’re trying to get as much data as possible,” Mandeville said.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].